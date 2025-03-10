Stabbed man crashes vehicle on his way to hospital in North Houston, deputies say

article

Constables say a driver was trying to drive himself to a hospital after being stabbed Monday morning when he crashed his vehicle.

What we know:

It happened just before 8 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of N Beltway 8 at Imperial Valley.

The driver has been taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

His identity and condition have not been released.

It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story.