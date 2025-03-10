Stabbed man crashes vehicle on his way to hospital in North Houston, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Constables say a driver was trying to drive himself to a hospital after being stabbed Monday morning when he crashed his vehicle.
What we know:
It happened just before 8 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of N Beltway 8 at Imperial Valley.
The driver has been taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
His identity and condition have not been released.
It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this article is from Harris County Constable Precinct 4.