The Brief A threat targeting a person at St. Luke's Hospital in Pasadena was reported on Wednesday, police say. According to police, the hospital was placed on lockdown for people other than patients. However, the lockdown was later lifted around 3:40 p.m. No shooting has occurred.



A lockdown has been lifted at St. Luke’s Hospital in Pasadena after a threat caused the lockdown on Wednesday, police say.

What we know:

According to the Pasadena Police Department, dispatch received a call around 1 p.m. about a terroristic threat that was made toward a person at the hospital.

Police responded to the hospital located along the East Sam Houston Parkway South near Crenshaw Road.

According to Pasadena PD, the hospital placed the facility on lockdown for people other than patients until the threat was cleared.

According to St. Luke's Hospital, the lockdown was lifted as of 3:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

No shooting has occurred.

What we don't know:

Police say they can’t release any further information at this time. The nature of the threat is not known at this time.