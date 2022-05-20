St. Luke's Health searching for child to serve as Chief Humankindess Officer

St. Luke’s Health is searching for a local child to spread positivity as their new Chief Humankindness Officer.

According to St. Luke’s Health, the CHO will help demonstrate what human kindness looks like in action, and spread kindness and encouragement in Houston and beyond.

"There’s no denying that children can be a force of positive energy and inspiration, which is why enlisting our local youth to serve in the role as Chief Humankindness Officer for St. Luke’s Health is so exciting," said T. Douglas Lawson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of St. Luke’s Health. "Our search for a Chief Humankindness Officer seeks to harness the power of words and encouragement to underscore how kindness, empathy and connection among adults, children and even pets can impact our overall health."

Open casting call on Saturday

Children ages 5-12 from the great Houston area can join the open casting call on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Silver Street Studios at Sawyer Yards.

Previous performance experience is not required.

During the casting call, participants will be asked to deliver 30 seconds of their best original words of motivational encouragement and positivity, and share what humankindness means to them and how they show it through interactions with others.

According to St. Luke’s Health, they will be judged on creativity, originality, likability and their perspective on humankindness.

"You don’t have to be a trained performer or artist to make an impact on someone, which is why I love this opportunity for the youth of Houston. I’ve seen the incredible talent among our young Houstonians and am thrilled to help everyone showcase their ability to verbalize motivational encouragement through the open casting call search for the Chief Humankindness Officer," adds Cristala Poole Dorsey, creative director of Upward Artistry Talent Agency.

For more information on the casting call and official rules, visit www.hellohumankindness.org/cho.

Serving as the Chief Humankindess Officer

One child will be offered the opportunity to serve as Chief Humankindness Officer. St. Luke’s Health says the new CHO may be selected for an upcoming marketing effort.

Officials say the new CHO will also have a chance to connect with a casting director from Houston talent agency Upward Artistry to hone their performance skills during a one-on-one session.