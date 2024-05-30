Springwood Village shooting: Harris County authorities on scene investigating apparent murder-suicide

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene investigating an apparent murder-suicide attempt on Thursday evening, officials said.

Details are very limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred in the 23700 block of Springwood Village.

Authorities said when they arrived, they found an adult male and female unresponsive from gunshot wounds, along with a female child, who was also shot.

The child has been airlifted to the hospital via LifeFlight.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.