Thieves steal $65K in equipment from Spring youth baseball complex

The Brief A Spring youth baseball complex was burglarized out of $65,000 worth of equipment. The complex was the target of multiple break-ins recently. Anyone with information can contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.



A youth baseball complex in Spring is dealing with a costly setback after thieves broke into the property and stole about $65,000 worth of equipment.

Spring: Little league equipment stolen

What we know:

According to the Spring Klein Sports Association, the latest break-in happened March 31 at Rothwood Baseball Complex.

League leaders say thieves got onto the property through a gate on the other side of the field, walked down a center lane, and broke into two storage buildings.

Stolen items included DeWalt power tools, a Kubota ZD1211 diesel mower, an EZGO TXT golf cart with a lithium battery and custom bed, and a Primeweld plasma cutter.

Some of the stolen items were later recovered nearby after investigators say they were dropped a short distance from the park.

Mike Ayers, President of Baseball for the Spring Klein Sports Association, said the theft is a major hit for the organization, which operates as a nonprofit youth baseball park.

"This is a big hit for us," Ayers said.

Dig deeper:

League officials say this is not the first time the complex has been targeted.

They say the park was also hit on March 10 and has dealt with several smaller break-ins in recent weeks. In one earlier incident, a contractor’s skid steer was stolen after someone entered the park after hours, drove it through a back fence, loaded it onto a trailer and left through an easement.

Ayers said the repeated crimes have been frustrating, especially after the league took steps to improve security.

What we don't know:

No suspects have been identified at this time.

What you can do:

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is investigating the latest break-in and says deputies will also be checking local pawn shops to see whether any of the stolen items turn up.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.