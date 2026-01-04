Silver Alert issued for woman last seen at Spring hotel
SPRING, Texas - A Silver Alert has been issued to help find a woman who was last seen in the Spring area on Saturday.
Spring Silver Alert: Lynette Warren missing
Lynette Warren (Photo credit: Texas DPS)
What we know:
Authorities say 67-year-old Lynette Warren was last seen at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn on Northgate Crossing Boulevard.
Warren is a Black woman, 5'3" tall, and weighs about 145 pounds. Officials only know that she was wearing a fanny pack and black shoes before she went missing.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Lynette Warren is asked to call 911.
If you have more information regarding her whereabouts, you can call the Precinct 4 Harris County Constable's Office at 281-376-3472.
The Source: Texas Department of Public Safety