Two Spring ISD campuses will be closed on Wednesday due to power outages.

According to the district, no classes will be held at Carl Wunsche Sr. High School and Winship Elementary School.

Storms on Tuesday left hundreds of thousands of people across the Houston area without power.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, approximately 38,000 people were still without electricity.