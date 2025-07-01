Expand / Collapse search

Spring junkyard fire: Feeder road closed down at Spring Cypress

Published  July 1, 2025 1:06pm CDT
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County deputies have shut down roadways due to a local junkyard fire in the Spring-area.

Constable Mark Herman reports deputies are at the scene of the fire near the 21604 block of the North Freeway at a metal recycling business.

Heavy smoke and safety concerns have caused the feeder road at Spring Cypress and the Northbound Freeway to close.

The Spring Fire Department is working to contain the fire.

