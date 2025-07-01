Spring junkyard fire: Feeder road closed down at Spring Cypress

Harris County deputies have shut down roadways due to a local junkyard fire in the Spring-area.

Constable Mark Herman reports deputies are at the scene of the fire near the 21604 block of the North Freeway at a metal recycling business.

Courtesy of Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 via X

Heavy smoke and safety concerns have caused the feeder road at Spring Cypress and the Northbound Freeway to close.

The Spring Fire Department is working to contain the fire.