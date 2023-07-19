It’s the time of the year to start preparing for your child or children to head back to school and Spring ISD is helping out with their annual expo.

Spring ISD is hosting its annual Back to School Expo on July 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Dekaney High School at 22351 Imperial Valley Drive.

This event is described as a good way for parents and families to learn about community and district resources, meet administrators and other staff members from your child’s campus, and get help with registration.

Students can also get language testing done and vision screening, as well as access to free school supplies. They can even start the school year off with a new look as the event will off free haircuts.

Various community groups will be in attendance offering information about resources and activities available to area families.

The event is free and open to all families from the Spring ISD community and those who are interested in registering their children to attend school in Spring ISD.

Representatives from all elementary, middle, and high school campuses in the district will be in attendance to meet with families, answer questions about the upcoming school year, and help complete the student registration process.

In addition to the Back to School Expo, the annual update process for returning Spring ISD students is now open online, with additional in-person support during the expo and on select days and times at the Spring ISD Community Engagement Center.

For more information about the expo, contact Family Engagement Specialist Siria Zelada at 281-891-6363 or szelada@springisd.org.