Spring ISD bus involved in hit-and-run crash with 12 students on board

A Spring ISD school bus was involved in a hit-and-run crash with another vehicle on Thursday morning, which is being investigated by Harris County law enforcement.

The suspect was detained after they initially left the scene, officials say.

Hit-and-run crash with Spring ISD school bus

The backstory:

Officials with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office were called to the scene at Aldine Westfield and Crane Hollow Lane.

A school bus carrying 12 students got into a crash with a white Jeep Cherokee, authorities said.

There were no reports of injuries to students on the bus, says Constable Mark Herman.

The suspect in the Jeep left the scene without providing information. Officials later found the Jeep unoccupied in the 21700 block of Martin Grove.

Deputy Brischetto was able to find the suspect and detain them as Spring ISD police continue to investigate the crash.