A social media photo of a student with a gun led to the arrest of a Spring High School student, the district says.

According to Spring ISD, the school was placed on hold Tuesday morning after the image of a student with a gun was shared on social media.

Officials say the Spring ISD Police Department immediately responded and conducted a search of the campus. The search resulted in a student being located and arrested and the weapon being secured by officers, the district says.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority, and the district is grateful to police and staff for acting swiftly to ensure a smooth and safe resolution to this incident," Spring ISD said in a statement.

They are reminding the community to immediately report suspicious activity to campus staff, through the district’s anonymous reporting tool online or at 281-891-TIPS.