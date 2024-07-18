Repairs to homes seriously damaged by hurricanes and other disasters, like Hurricane Beryl, can take months or even a year. These homeowners often need to find temporary housing while the work is completed.

One solution many turn to is having a temporary housing trailer located on their property, allowing them to stay near their home.

A local company called Temporary Housing Services in Spring says it has already begun providing trailer homes to people whose homes were damaged by Beryl. They say they deliver their trailers to areas hit by hurricanes, fires, and tornadoes around the country.

They gave us a look inside and explained how homeowners are typically able to cover the cost through their insurance.