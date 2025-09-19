Investigation underway at Spring Branch ISD school over alleged doxxing incident

The Brief Spring Branch ISD is investigating allegations that parents leaked students and staff members' personal information after a Turning Point USA chapter was formed at Stratford High School. Parents are divided over the presence of the Turning Point USA chapter, with some supporting it and others questioning its appropriateness in a school setting. The Spring Branch ISD Police Department is treating the doxxing allegations seriously and has stated that charges will be pursued if legal violations are confirmed.



Spring Branch ISD is investigating allegations that parents leaked personal information of students and staff online after a Turning Point USA chapter was formed at Stratford High School.

What we know:

An active investigation is unfolding at Stratford High School in the Spring Branch Independent School District following claims that parents leaked students' and staff information online.

The controversy arose after students and sponsors established a Turning Point USA chapter at the school.

A post on X by Moms for Liberty-Harris County Texas claims that parents shared students' internal GroupMe content to a private Facebook group with over 700 members.

What is Turning Point USA?

Big picture view:

Turning Point USA is a nonprofit organization founded by Charlie Kirk, a conservative political activist.

The organization’s mission is to build a conservative grassroots activist network on high school and college campuses nationwide, per their website.

Turning Point USA was founded in suburban Chicago in 2012 by Charlie Kirk, then 18, with a mission to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government, according to its website .

Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, was recently elected CEO of the organization.

Parents divided over Turning Point USA chapter

Local perspective:

Opinions among parents are split regarding the presence of a Turning Point USA chapter at the high school.

Amanda Ortega, a parent, expressed support, saying, "Everybody has their choices, but it’s a good idea, I think."

Conversely, Michael Harris, another parent, commented, "It’s positive, but I don’t think they should be doing it in school."

District police response

What they're saying:

The Spring Branch ISD Police Department is concerned about potential criminal activity involving the alleged doxxing of students.

In a statement, the police department emphasized the seriousness of the allegations.

"The Spring Branch ISD Police Department was made aware of a possible online post that may have disclosed personal information of several Stratford High School students. Protecting the privacy and safety of our students is of the utmost importance.

Our investigators are actively gathering evidence to determine the nature of this post, whether a crime was committed, and by whom. If our investigation confirms that laws were violated, appropriate charges will be pursued.

We want to assure our community that we take these matters very seriously, and we are committed to safeguarding the well-being of every student."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton posted on X his displeasure with the allegations.

Vernon Reyes, a Stratford High parent, criticized the alleged actions, stating, "It’s kind of cowardly if you think about it because there’s someone sitting behind a computer screen saying I don’t agree, so I’m going to do something with malicious intent."

Reyes also highlighted the importance of civil discourse, saying, "Being able to have that conversation is important, and doing it in the right way can be done where civil discourse, and I think that’s the whole point of Turning Point USA."

The other side:

Attempts to reach the woman accused of posting the information were redirected to her attorney, who told FOX 26 his client denies doxxing students and sponsors and negates conducting criminal activity.