Spring Branch ISD teacher on administrative leave after school lesson gone wrong

A school lesson gone terribly wrong when a slide was used including the N-word at Stratford High School in Spring Branch ISD.

The slide has a picture of famous rapper Tupac and quote from him. On the right side it says "how is the word complicated? How has it changed?"

The image circulating on Snapchat. It is where former Stratford High School student Marcel McClinton found it.

"I was first wondering who was this? I mean it is on the board. Was it edited? What teacher is this? I see this name. I was stunned," said McClinton, who says he was a student in this English teacher’s class when he went to Stratford High School.

The 2019 graduate says he’s had situations with the teacher, and he says other students experienced racism.

"What I think a lot of students, like me, experienced were what we call macroaggressions where we talk about the school to prison pipeline in the Black community. A Black student may be told they are uneducated, or that they are insubordinate when what they have done is ask questions. I have personally experienced those things."

Spring Branch ISD released a statement acknowledging the incident and saying in part: "Inappropriate and offensive language was used, which the Spring Branch Independent School District does not condone and will not accept…We deeply regret and apologize this incident occurred."

The teacher is on administrative leave.

