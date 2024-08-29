Spring Branch ISD bus involved in an accident on Silber Road: HPD

A Spring Branch ISD bus was reportedly involved in an accident on Silber Road, according to the Houston Police Department.

At this time, officials say the accident occurred at 1401 Silber Road at Westview, possibly involving two vehicle.

Houston Fire Department state units are on the scene and no one has been taken to the hospital at this time.

Spring Branch ISD gave FOX 26 this statement:

Spring Branch ISD is grateful that the six students and driver on Bus 19 who were involved in an accident near Silber and Westview are safely off the bus and being checked out by EMS personnel at the scene. At this time, we believe one student may have sustained an injury to their wrist.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.