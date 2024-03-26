Spring Branch crash: Authorities investigating deadly car-pedestrian collision, search for suspect underway

A search is underway for a driver who failed to stop and render aid to a pedestrian that was struck in Spring Branch on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, police and Houston firefighters responded to reports of a pedestrian down in the 7400 block of Long Point.

Officials said a Black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was driving eastbound when a pedestrian from one of the nearby apartment complexes was trying to cross the street.

Authorities said while there is no crosswalk in the area, as the pedestrian was crossing the street, the Silverado was traveling at a high rate of speed.

That's when, according to officials, the truck struck the pedestrian, throwing the pedestrian into the parking lot of a local business.

Officials said they have video following the collision showing the driver of the pickup truck continued to go and didn't appear to slow down at all.

If you have any information on where the suspect vehicle may be, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 884-3131 or (713) 247-4072.