Spots available at Memorial Hermann COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic for teachers

Memorial Hermann says they still have spots available for their COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic taking place on Sunday and Monday.



According to the hospital, the drive-thru clinic is specifically dedicated to teachers, as well as those who work in school and/or childcare operations as defined by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. If you do not meet the criteria, you will not be eligible for this event.

The event will take place at Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 14 and Monday, March 15.



If you are eligible, click here to sign up.

This event is by appointment only.