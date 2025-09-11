Splendora ISD employee charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

The Brief The Splendora Independent School District says an employee has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to a message sent to parents and guardians on Thursday. School officials said Splendora ISD was made aware of an allegation of inappropriate conduct involving a minor. Following that report, the employee was placed on administrative leave, and the matter was referred to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Officials have not identified the employee involved.



What we know:

According to the message from Dr. Justin Bromley, Superintendent for Splendora ISD, the incident occurred at Peach Creek Elementary School.

School officials said Splendora ISD was made aware of an allegation of inappropriate conduct involving a minor. Following that report, the employee was placed on administrative leave, and the matter was referred to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The message later indicated the district learned the employee was formally charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the employee involved.

It's also unclear if the employee remains with the district.

What they're saying:

"While we know this news is difficult, please be assured that Splendora ISD will continue to cooperate fully with authorities and remain vigilant in upholding the highest standards of safety and trust. The well-being of our students is our top priority," according to Bromley.