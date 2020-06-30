Spirit Halloween squashes closure rumors, says it will return despite COVID-19 pandemic

Halloween lovers, rejoice: It looks like popular franchise Spirit Halloween will be returning in 2020, just in time for spooky season.

Putting an end to rumors that the franchise would not be returning this year due to COVID-19, Spirit Halloween announced on Facebook that shoppers have nothing to worry about.

The Facebook post reads, in part:

"Dear Halloween Fans, We heard you’re crushed, disheartened, and downright sad. Well, don’t worry, the rumors aren’t true. WE ARE BACK & WE GOT THIS COVERED."

The franchise said it will be reopening its 1,400 locations across the U.S. and will be “safely preparing the best in-store experience possible.”

The news comes despite a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases around the U.S., with many states reversing hasty reopening orders. Restaurants, bars and movie theaters in several states have had to halt reopening plans or shut down once again.

On Monday, the U.S. reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total of confirmed cases in the country surpassing 2.5 million, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. For the past several days, daily reported cases in the U.S. have broken the record set in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.