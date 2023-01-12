Special needs program to remain at T.H. Rogers School in Houston

article

A special needs program at T.H. Rogers School will remain in place.

Parents had fought to keep their students from being removed from the "Preparing Students for Independence Program."

Rogers was once considered a flagship for kids with multiple impairments, the deaf, and the exceptionally gifted.

Before the decision was put on pause Thursday, parents were displeased with the possibility of the program leaving.

"There are just people who are there trained to handle our children…there is no way HISD can accommodate the children and their extreme medical needs outside the Rogers setting," says parent Julie Beeson.

An 8th grade student FOX 26 previously spoke with also wanted to see the program continue.

"We at Rogers believe the PSI students are so important to our community," says Mack Hutchison, an 8th-grade gifted student at T.H. Rogers School. "We are willing to do whatever is needed, and whatever HISD requires to continue to serve them."

It's unclear if board members may consider anything additional regarding the program.