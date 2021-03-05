Southwest Freeway closed in Houston this weekend at I-610 West Loop
HOUSTON - Drivers traveling through southwest Houston this weekend should be aware of a big freeway closure.
All northbound and southbound mainlanes of the I-69 Southwest Freeway between I-610 West Loop and S. Rice Avenue will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS
The closure is part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project.
Crews will be working to demolish the old I-610 West Loop northbound connector ramp to I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound and the old I-610 West Loop southbound connector ramp to IH 69 Southwest Freeway northbound. Both span over the mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway.
INTERACTIVE MAP: TrafficMax 360 conditions
Advertisement
TxDOT says the new I-610 West Loop northbound connector to I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound will open later this week, and the new I-610 West Loop southbound connector ramp to IH 69 Southwest Freeway northbound is already open.
Click here for a full list of closures to connectors, entrance ramps and exit ramps.
Drivers are advised to expect delays and consider taking an alternate route.
TxDOT says the $259 million interchange project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.