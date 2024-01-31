Southeast side residents dealing with street riddled with potholes say they've had enough

After spending hours driving down Mykawa, it's easy to understand why residents who travel the road daily are so upset.

"As a community we are fed up," said resident Kim Oliva.

"In the past two weeks I have seen at least a minimum of 5 cars on the side of the road because their tires are busted," said resident Lilliana Guzman.

"At some point you have to drive on the opposite side or stay in the middle just to avoid gigantic potholes," said resident Andre Nunez.

"Just Monday there were 3 vehicles on the side of the road before Airport on Mykawa changing tires at 6 am" said resident Citalli Martinez.

Swerving and near misses are a common occurrence on Mykawa.

"The cars are swerving in and out of lanes just to avoid damage to their cars," Guzman said.

"In the last 2 years I've spent about 8 thousand dollars on repairs," Oliva said.

"We've been consistently doing what they've advised us to do for now over a year," said resident Maria Aguilar.

Residents say they have filed numerous complaints through 311's website, SeeClickFix The city touts repairing potholes usually within a day of a complaint being filed.

People driving on Mykawa would probably find that hard to believe, "I would love for somebody with the city and just drive Mykawa one day all the way from 610 to the beltway to see all the impacts," said Martinez.

"I've had to get multiple alignments on my vehicle," Guzman said."I've already gone through 2 broken rims,"

"Just recently, 2 days ago, we were advised that Mykawa was on the top of the list of getting repaired," Aguilar said. A spokesperson for public works couldn't tell us when Mykawa would get the much-needed repairs.