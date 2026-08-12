Southeast Houston shooting: Man ambushed in garage, shot multiple times

The Brief A man is in critical condition in the hospital after being shot multiple times in an ambush in southeast Houston. Houston police say five masked individuals came into an open garage while the victim was drinking with his girlfriend. The girlfriend ran inside the home and locked herself in a room when the shooting happened.



Houston police are searching for multiple suspects involved in a shooting at a home in southeast Houston early Wednesday morning.

Lieutenant Willkens reports one man is in critical condition after five masked people ambushed him in his garage at a home on Tiltree Street, just north of Fuqua Street in the South Belt area.

Ambush shooting on Tiltree Street

What we know:

According to police, the 29-year-old male victim was sitting in the garage with his girlfriend, 22, just having some drinks.

The woman told police as they were drinking with the garage door open, a group of individuals had walked up the side of their yard to the front and came into their garage.

Lt. Willkens says the first suspect who entered had a firearm and began yelling at the male victim. The girlfriend ran inside the home and hid in another room, locking the door.

A confrontation broke out in the garage between the suspects and the victim. Police say about 29 shots were fired, and they found two weapons on the scene along with a few shell casings.

The suspects ran from the garage after the shooting, according to Lt. Willkens. The girlfriend came outside to find her boyfriend shot up and called 911.

Officials report the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was shot in the neck, arm, and in the side.

Investigators are searching for possible video from the neighborhood that might show the scene.

What we don't know:

Police are unsure if the suspects were all male or if there was a female suspect.

No suspects have been identified at this time.