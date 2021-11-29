Southbound lanes of Highway 288 at Yellowstone reopened following fatal crash

article

All southbound lanes of Highway 288 at Yellowstone are back open following a fatality crash investigation on Monday evening.

According to Houston Police, the crash occurred just after 6:30 p.m.

Authorities said a male walking on the freeway was struck.

However, it's unclear if the man was on the side of the freeway or on the actual freeway.

No additional information was released.