Two firefighters injured battling church fire in southeast Houston

Houston: Fire at Christ Church Apostolic

What we know:

Houston firefighters responded to Christ Church Apostolic on Fuqua Street around 6:45 a.m.

The fire escalated to a two-alarm fire. Heavy smoke was coming from the building, and crews started a defensive maneuver to put out the fire.

Officials say the building was locked at the time and no one was in the building.

The fire has since been put out, and crews were said to be checking the building for any hot spots.

According to HFD Deputy Chief Douglas Harrison, a water hose came loose while crews were establishing a water source. The hose struck one firefighter in the ankle, and another on the upper leg.

Both were taken to a hospital, but they have since been released and are heading home.

As for the building itself, Dept. Chief Harrison says it may be a "total loss" due to the damages. It's believed the church was undergoing construction at the time.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Due to the building being a church, arson investigators have been called to the scene.