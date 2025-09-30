South Houston: 1 dead, 1 injured, 1 at large after shooting
HOUSTON - A shooting in south Houston left one man dead and another injured Tuesday evening.
One suspect fled the scene, police say.
South Houston fatal shooting
What we know:
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, Houston PD said.
Another man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
One suspect, who they say is known, fled in a black Dodge pickup.
What we don't know:
Houston PD did not include the names of the suspect or victims in their announcement.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Houston Police Department.