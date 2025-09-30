Expand / Collapse search

South Houston: 1 dead, 1 injured, 1 at large after shooting

Published  September 30, 2025 7:48pm CDT
South Houston
FOX 26 Houston
South Houston shooting

The Brief

    • A man is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in south Houston Tuesday evening.
    • A suspect, who is known to police, fled the scene in a black Dodge pickup.
    • The identities of the suspect and victims have not been released.

HOUSTON - A shooting in south Houston left one man dead and another injured Tuesday evening. 

One suspect fled the scene, police say. 

South Houston fatal shooting

What we know:

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, Houston PD said.

Another man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

One suspect, who they say is known, fled in a black Dodge pickup.

What we don't know:

Houston PD did not include the names of the suspect or victims in their announcement. 

The Source: Information in this story came from the Houston Police Department. 

