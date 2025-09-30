South Houston: 1 dead, 1 injured, 1 at large after shooting

article

The Brief A man is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in south Houston Tuesday evening. A suspect, who is known to police, fled the scene in a black Dodge pickup. The identities of the suspect and victims have not been released.



A shooting in south Houston left one man dead and another injured Tuesday evening.

One suspect fled the scene, police say.

South Houston fatal shooting

What we know:

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, Houston PD said.

Another man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

One suspect, who they say is known, fled in a black Dodge pickup.

What we don't know:

Houston PD did not include the names of the suspect or victims in their announcement.