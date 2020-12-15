South Carolina man sentenced for trafficking meth into US from Mexico

A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine into the US from Mexico.

35-year-old Jacob Floyd Bailey pled guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Bailey was also sentenced to five years of supervised release after serving his prison term.

According to court records, Bailey was driving into the US from Mexico through the port of entry at the Eagle Pass Bridge II in July 2019. During a secondary inspection of the vehicle, a US Customs and Border Patrol officer found seven plastic bladders containing over 70 kilograms of liquid meth in the vehicle's gas tank.

Bailey reportedly admitted he was aware there was an illegal drug concealed in the gas tank and a later investigation revealed the liquid meth was destined for Atlanta.

Also arrested with Bailey was 30-year-old Tarina Marie Timms of South Carolina. In January, Timms pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Timms is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2021.

Both Bailey and Timms have been in federal custody since their arrests on July 29, 2019.

