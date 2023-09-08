Some Houston ISD school impacted by water main break Friday

Some Houston ISD schools have been impacted by a water main break on Friday, school officials say.

A notification was sent out to families in the Milby High School and Chavez High School feeder patterns saying that some schools were impacted by the water main break in the neighborhood.

School officials say the city has not indicated when the water will be restored, so they are taking precautions including bottled drinking water, portable restrooms, and bag lunches delivered to impacted campuses.

Officials say extra HISD Facilities and Operations staff are in the schools to monitor and manage issues as they arise.

School officials say students are safe, and the instructional day is continuing normally. There are no plans to dismiss campuses early, the notification said, but parents who want to pick up their child early can call or stop by the campus to do so.

The City of Houston Public Works released this statement:

"Houston Public Works isolated the leak and is making repairs. We are working to reduce the area affected by the water outage. The leak was caused by a damaged fire hydrant at 6622 Keller St. As of noon, the estimated repair time was 4 to 6 hours."