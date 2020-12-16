Some Houston-area school districts giving back to their employees

School districts across this region are showing appreciation and giving back to those who have given so much this year.

Many boards of trustees approved an incentive or a one-time supplement payment to the majority of their employees.

“We hope that it boosts morale and that it encourages our teachers to come back. This has been an incredibly stressful year for a lot of people, not just teachers, but all of our employees,” said Dr. Jeff Burke, Superintendent for Splendora ISD.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Burke told FOX 26 as a district they always strive to put the student first, many times telling staff to leave problems at the door. He said it was nice to give back.

“’I don’t think we really understand the circumstances some of our people have been in. To see that money come in at a time when they can really use it was really heartwarming,” said Burke.

Advertisement

The majority of Splendora ISD employees received the payment from cafeteria workers, bus drivers, and custodians, every one that keeps the ship afloat. Including long term substitute teachers that are critically needed by districts.

“That’s one of the things a lot of districts are experiencing, substitute shortages. So we wanted to incentivize those people to continue to work with us,“ said Burke.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Sheldon ISD approved Wednesday a similar one-time payment of $1,000 to all full-time employees that will come in on the 18.

“Last night when we got the email. All of us were just blowing up our phones excited about it,” said Al Stein, a teacher from Sheldon ISD.

Stein says she knows of a lot of co-workers that are going through some hard times, including one whose apartment just burned down two days ago.

“It means a lot. It's been a tough 2020,” said Stein. “It’s so nice for our district to bless us.”

Humble and La Porte ISD have approved similar payments.