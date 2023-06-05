Some cruise lines overbooking sailings due to high demand

Cruise vacations are so popular this year, some cruise lines are overbooking, leaving some passengers to change plans or out of luck.

Overbooking happens for cruises, airlines, and hotels, and it can leave you disappointed and out a lot of money.

The Wall Street Journal reports Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and Celebrity have oversold some cruises this year to an average between 101% and 103% occupancy.

Cruise occupancy rates can rise above 100% if more than two people book a cabin. But cruise lines, like airlines and hotels, overbook on the assumption some guests will cancel.

Cruise Hive reports that cruise lines usually offer some guests alternate dates, cruise credits, or refunds before the trip to alleviate overbooking. But they've also had to cancel some travelers' trips.

Travel experts say your best protection is to be flexible. Book changeable tickets for cruises, flights, or hotel rooms, so that if one part of your trip is canceled, you can change the rest.

The Points Guy says joining the cruise line, airline, or hotel loyalty programs can help prevent you from getting bumped.

Check-in early. If you’re running late, let them know you're on the way.

Once you are notified that you are overbooked, that's your time to negotiate for the most compensation, whether it's a voucher, a hotel stay, meals, or transportation.

Book your trip with a credit card that offers travel insurance, which can help cover unexpected hotel stays and meals.

Buying travel insurance is always a good idea for expensive trips, but not all policies will cover the loss if the cruise line or airline is responsible for canceling your trip.