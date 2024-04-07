Expand / Collapse search

Solar Eclipse 2024: How will the weather be on Monday?

Published  April 7, 2024 9:56am CDT
Eclipses
Solar Eclipse 2024 Weather Forecast: What to expect

Monday brings a thick layer of clouds and rain chances making a difficult viewing experience for the solar eclipse. Strong to severe storms are possible beginning Monday evening, Tuesday and Wednesday.

TEXAS - Afternoon highs in Houston on Sunday will reach the low-80s with the chance for a passing shower and even a thunderstorm or two this evening. 

Monday brings a thick layer of clouds and rain, making a difficult viewing experience for the solar eclipse. 

Strong to severe storms are possible beginning Monday evening, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 

Dry air returns at the end of the week and starts next weekend. 