Afternoon highs in Houston on Sunday will reach the low-80s with the chance for a passing shower and even a thunderstorm or two this evening.

Monday brings a thick layer of clouds and rain, making a difficult viewing experience for the solar eclipse.

Strong to severe storms are possible beginning Monday evening, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Dry air returns at the end of the week and starts next weekend.