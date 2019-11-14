Social media leads investigators to capital murder suspect

An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with capital murder in a shooting that left two men dead in July.

Yesterday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Jaylon Broussard, 18, was arrested and charged for his alleged role in the capital murder on July 23.

Broussard is the second suspect charged in the case. The sheriff says Taylon Watson was charged and arrested back in October.

The shooting took place inside a car at the Park Village Apartments. Investigators say the group of men were meeting for a marijuana transaction, the sale went wrong, and Broussard allegedly shot the two victims.

Harris County Probable Cause Courts tell us that detectives used a search warrant to access the suspects’ cell phones and social media accounts. They searched through the Instagram accounts of the two codefendants and found evidence allegedly linking them to the shooting.

The probable cause statement says the codefendants Broussard and Watson exchanged a message, instructing to delete all messages between the two.

The probable cause statement also included conversations Broussard had with one of the victims informing the complainant they had arrived at the apartment.