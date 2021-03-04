Snorkeler finds nearly 70 lbs. of cocaine floating off Florida Keys
CRAIG KEY, Fla. - Snorkelers expect to find fish and other marine life while out on the water -- but not this.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a person was out snorkeling in the waters off the Florida Keys on Wednesday afternoon when they came across a large black bundle wrapped in tape that was floating in the water.
The snorkeler called the sheriff's office, who notified U.S. Border Patrol.
Authorities found the bale, which contained 25 bricks of cocaine weighing 68 pounds.
Border Patrol valued the drugs at more than $1.5 million.
