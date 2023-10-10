Smoothie King is announcing the addition of two new Smoothie Bowls to their menu.

The Açai Cocoa Haze Smoothie Bowl and the Coco Pitaya-Yah Smoothie Bowl are joining Smoothie King's lineup of Smoothie Bowls.

The Açai Cocoa Haze Smoothie Bowl features a açai base, complemented by a combination of granola, diced strawberries, sliced bananas, and cocoa nibs. It is topped with a chocolate hazelnut drizzle.

The Coco Pitaya-Yah Smoothie Bowl, boasts a pitaya base with a medley of granola, coconut flakes, diced strawberries, and cocoa nibs. It, too, is finished with a luxurious chocolate hazelnut drizzle.

To celebrate the launch of these new additions, Smoothie King is offering a special promotion on Oct. 10 only. By signing up for Smoothie King's Healthy Rewards app, customers can enjoy a free 3.5 oz Açai Cocoa Haze Smoothie Bowl.