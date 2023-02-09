Smoke, fire may be visible at LyondellBasell’s Channelview complex during training

Residents are being advised that a training at LyondellBasell’s Channelview complex may result in visible smoke and fire on Thursday.

Officials say those at the site and in the community will not need to take any action.

The facility is at 8280 Sheldon Road near Wallisville Road.

The company says the live burn fire extinguisher training will be conducted at the site’s north plant Fire Training Field.

Channelview is a community located to the east of Houston in Harris County.