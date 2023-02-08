City street, drainage fee delivering too little pavement for Houston drivers

Since 2010, Houston taxpayers have shelled out more than $1 billion to get a handle on the city's battered streets, but what they've gotten in return is far less pavement than they had hoped.

Approval of the street and drainage fee, which critics call the "Rain Tax", provided a revenue-generating levy producing more than $100 million a year.

Its promoters claimed the measure was "solely dedicated" to controlling floodwater and replacing roadways.

"They were wanting that money to start immediately fixing things in the City, and it just hasn't happened to the degree that we want it to happen," said Council Member Michael Kubosh.

HOUSTON POLITICS: Former Houston mayor says city facing "fiscal cliff", blames Turner administration

That appears to be an understatement.

Analysis by FOX 26 contributor Bill King found the City has re-surfaced an average of 146 miles of roadway during each of the past five years.

That's a problem because Houston has 16,000 miles of streets to maintain, necessitating 400 miles of replacement each year, just to keep up with normal wear and tear.

Council Member Robert Gallegos, who called the numbers "startling", concedes he's been forced to use his district service funds for vital road work the City hasn't yet reached.

"It hurts when I have to spend some of that money for concrete panel replacements, you know, which are very expensive," said Gallegos.

Council Member Tiffany Thomas faces the same issue.

"My limited funds I have in the City to do projects, I would love to redirect the majority of that money to investing in quality of life, our green spaces to and other things to enhance our district. So it's difficult," said Thomas.

READ MORE STORIES RELATED TO TEXAS POLITICS

As for the whereabouts of that nine-figure annual "rain tax" Houstonians already pay, Councilman Kubosh points to the hundreds of aging water pipes bursting with alarming regularity beneath our City.

"Are we going to re-pave a road or are we going to fix the water pipes? I say we've got to fix the water pipes and deal with the roads as we can," said Kubosh who claims the City is currently losing 16 percent of its purified water to leaks.

Council Member Gallegos says the difficult answer to the paving deficit and other City shortages is collecting additional taxes by lifting the voter-imposed revenue cap.

Meantime, King reports the amount of asphalt for road resurfacing purchased by the City has plummeted by nearly half since 2004.