Authorities are investigating a shocking discovery out of Brenham, Texas where a human fetus was found in a shallow grave.

It all started late Sunday afternoon when officers with Brenham PD were called to Hohlt Park on North Park St. after witnesses reported suspicious activity.

According to a press release, responding officers met with the witnesses who noted seeing several people "walking to the parking lot after emerging from the woods."

Additionally, a witness described one of the individuals seen leaving the woods as having a "concerning" demeanor and behavior.

When investigators searched the area, officials said they found "a shallow grave, which revealed the deceased body of what appeared to be a small human fetus."

As of Monday, an investigation remains underway with several witnesses being interviewed and the fetus has been turned over to Fort Bend County Medical Examiners' Office for an autopsy.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.