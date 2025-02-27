SinuCleanse nasal wash system under voluntary recall due to microbial contamination

article

The Brief A voluntary recall has been issued for one lot of SinuCleanse Soft Tip Squeeze Bottle Nasal Wash System. The recall is due to a positive test result of microbial contamination that can lead to life-threatening infections. The Nasal Wash System with Lot Number 024122661A1 and a 12-31-2027 expiration date is affected by the recall.



Ascent Consumer Products has issued a voluntary recall of some of its nasal wash squeeze bottles due to microbial contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

SinuCleanse voluntary recall

What we know:

The company issued the recall for one lot of the SinuCleanse Soft Tip Squeeze Bottle Nasal Wash System.

According to the FDA, the lot tested positive for contamination with a bacterium called "staphylococcus aureus" or "staph."

Using the contaminated product could result in blood infections for users whose nasal mucosa (the inner lining of the nasal cavity) may be compromised due to inflammation.

The FDA says other possibly life-threatening infections can occur from using the affected product. No adverse reactions related to the squeeze bottles have been reported to Ascent at this time.

Check if your product is affected

What you can do:

The impacted Nasal Wash System has the lot number 024122661A1 and an expiration date of 12-31-2027. The product comes in a carton with a squeeze bottle and 30 saline packets.

Users should check for the lot number and expiration date by looking on the side of the carton or on the back of the saline packets.

If they match the affected product, users should either return it to the store it was purchased from or throw it away.

Anyone who experienced bad reactions for the product can report it to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program:

Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

Regular Mail or Fax: Download a form at : Download a form at www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.