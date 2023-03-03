Singer, songwriter makes new song inspired by FOX 26 news report about goats at Target

A California singer and songwriter was inspired by a FOX 26 news report to write a new song about goats.

Tyler Motsenbocker, the musician, posted the music video to his Instagram page. Quickly, the music video has gained more than 15,000 views.

"The reason I put you in it was because you were clearly stoked on these goats," said Motsenbocker. "Also, the kid you interviewed. I watched him so many times."

Last month, FOX 26 did a live news reported from the Spring area after two goats were found wandering through a Target store. Authorities took the goats into custody and handed them over to Harris County Livestock.

Motsenbocker, who recently released an album, says he has been transforming news reports into pop songs since the pandemic. Now, when he has time, he continues making the news inspired songs from scratch.

"I put an album out last summer [and] when we went on tour, we played some of them live at shows," said Motsenbocker. "People would sing along and stuff. People love them, an annoying amount."

Motsenbocker shares his news-inspired songs on social media. As a result, he has gained quite the following.

"Tens or hundreds of thousands of people will see these," said Motsenbocker. "It’s really ironic, because you make real music, and it’s a lot harder to get people’s attention, but you write a song about a goat and everyone knows about it."

The song’s success has even surprised Motsenbocker. He says Target reached out to him about using the song in possible commercials.

"I got an email from Target yesterday," said Motsenbocker. "They were like, hey we love this, we want to use it. I was like sorry, I can’t just let you use it."

Motsenbocker says he looks for funny news stories to make people smile.

The two goats from the Target were recently adopted by the Houston Mini Pig Rescue Farm Sanctuary.

"I want to just make something that I think is unique and cool, and makes people’s day better," said Motsenbocker.