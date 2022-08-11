Silver Alert for Peggy Yarborough: Woman, 74, last seen Wednesday in Conroe

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old woman in Conroe.

According to the alert, Peggy Yarborough was last seen in the area of S Loop 336 W and Conroe Medical Drive just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

MORE MISSING PERSONS CASES

She was last seen wearing a white and orange shirt and blue jean shorts. She was pushing a walker with a pink bag on it.

Yarborough is 5’1" tall, 147 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conroe Police Department at (936)522-3200.