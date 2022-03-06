SILVER ALERT issued for missing man, 76, with dementia last seen in Acres Homes

article

Authorities need your help finding a man, 76, who was last seen Sunday morning in Acres Homes in north Houston.

According to a missing persons report by the Houston Police Department, James Williams was last seen leaving the 6700 block of D S Bailey Ln near W Montgomery Rd. around 7 a.m.

He has been described as 6'3" with brown eyes and thin white hair. Officials also say he was last seen wearing blue jeans and an unknown colored shirt and different colored shoes, one blue and the other black.

Investigators say the 76-year-old is diagnosed with dementia, so if you have any information on his whereabouts, you're encouraged to call HPD at 713-884-3131 or its Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840