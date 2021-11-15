Silver Alert discontinued for elderly man reported missing in Houston

article

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been discontinued for 92-year-old Patrick Moore.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Silver Alert has been issued as authorities are searching for a missing elderly man.



Authorities are searching for 92-year-old Patrick Moore.

According to a release, Moore was last seen Sunday evening around 7 p.m. at 984 S. Gessner in Houston.



Moore is described as a white male, 5'10" tall, 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.



He was last seen wearing a rust color collared shirt and navy blue slacks.

He also has a tattoo of an anchor on his forearm.



Police said he may be driving a 2013 silver Hyundai Sonata bearing Texas license plate PH7LCF.If you have seen Moore, contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.