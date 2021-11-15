Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert discontinued for elderly man reported missing in Houston

November 16, 2021 8:34AM
FOX 26 Houston
Patrick Moore

HOUSTON - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been discontinued for 92-year-old Patrick Moore.

A Silver Alert has been issued as authorities are searching for a missing elderly man. 

Authorities are searching for 92-year-old Patrick Moore. 

According to a release, Moore was last seen Sunday evening around 7 p.m. at 984 S. Gessner in Houston

Moore is described as a white male, 5'10" tall, 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a rust color collared shirt and navy blue slacks. 

He also has a tattoo of an anchor on his forearm. 

Police said he may be driving a 2013 silver Hyundai Sonata bearing Texas license plate PH7LCF.If you have seen Moore, contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.