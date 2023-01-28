SILVER ALERT issued for man, 90, last seen in Richmond

Authorities have issued a silver alert for a missing man, 90, last seen in Richmond.

According to the Texas DPS, Elray Matzke was last seen in the 3200 block of Chimney Swift Ln. around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Elray Matzke (Photo courtesy of Texas DPS)

He has been described as standing 5'10" weighing about 185 pounds with blue eyes and last seen wearing a white t-shirt, maroon pajama bottoms, a black coat, and no shoes.

Matzke was last seen also driving a 2017 black GMC Yukon with a Texas license plate reading JJZ6122.

Stock photo of GMC Yukon (Photo courtesy of Texas DPS)

If you have any information on Matzke's whereabouts, you're encouraged to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.