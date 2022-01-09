SILVER ALERT issued for man, 82, reported missing out of Bay City

article

A SILVER ALERT was issued for an elderly man, 82, reported missing out of Bay City Sunday morning.

MORE MISSING PERSONS COVERAGE

Deputies with the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office say Hairl Bundick was last seen in the 300 block of Private Road 503 around 7 a.m. We're told Mr. Bundick was also last seen wearing gray Dallas Cowboys cap with a star, orange striped Western shirt with tom pocket and khaki pants.

He has been described as 6'0" with gray eyes and hair, weighing about 165 pounds and has a large cut on his right hand, which may be bandaged. Officials say he was driving a 2013 black GMC Sierra with a TX license plate reading: GSZ2122.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at (979) 245-5226

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP