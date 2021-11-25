Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert issued for elderly man last seen in Dickinson

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

DICKINSON, Texas - A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man last seen on Wednesday in Dickinson. 

Authorities are looking for 78-year-old Dan Oakes. 

CLICK HERE FOR MISSING PERSONS COVERAGE

Oakes was last seen on the 5500 block of Thistle Drive around 11 a.m.

Oakes is described as a white male, 6’ tall, 122 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

He was last seen wearing a "retired Navy" hat, blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. He also has scars on both arms. 

He is believed to be driving a 2013 Beige Toyota Corolla bearing Texas license plate CCJ5928. 

If you have seen Oakes, contact the Dickinson Police Department at (281) 337-4700
 