Silver Alert issued for elderly man last seen in Dickinson

A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man last seen on Wednesday in Dickinson.



Authorities are looking for 78-year-old Dan Oakes.

Oakes was last seen on the 5500 block of Thistle Drive around 11 a.m.



Oakes is described as a white male, 6’ tall, 122 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a "retired Navy" hat, blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. He also has scars on both arms.



He is believed to be driving a 2013 Beige Toyota Corolla bearing Texas license plate CCJ5928.



If you have seen Oakes, contact the Dickinson Police Department at (281) 337-4700.

