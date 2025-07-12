Silver Alert: 80-year-old man last seen in Missouri City
MISSOURI CITY, Texas - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old man last seen Saturday afternoon near Houston.
What we know:
Ernest Green was last seen at Hwy 6 and Watts Plantation Drive in Missouri City, Texas, around 2:15 p.m., DPS says.
Green is described as a white man, 225 pounds, 6'1", with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants.
DPS says to be on the lookout for a white Ford Ranger pickup with the Texas license plate CTP3578.
What we don't know:
The announcement did not give information on which direction Green might be heading.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Green's whereabouts can contact the La Porte Police Department at (281) 471-2141.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Texas Department of Public Safety.