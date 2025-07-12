Silver Alert: 80-year-old man last seen in Missouri City

article

The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Ernest Green, last seen in Missouri City, TX. He was last seen Saturday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. near Hwy 6 and Watts Plantation Drive. Green may be driving a white Ford Ranger pickup, TX license plate CTP3578.



Missouri City Silver Alert

What we know:

Ernest Green was last seen at Hwy 6 and Watts Plantation Drive in Missouri City, Texas, around 2:15 p.m., DPS says.

Green is described as a white man, 225 pounds, 6'1", with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants.

DPS says to be on the lookout for a white Ford Ranger pickup with the Texas license plate CTP3578.

What we don't know:

The announcement did not give information on which direction Green might be heading.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Green's whereabouts can contact the La Porte Police Department at (281) 471-2141.