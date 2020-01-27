Signs that a sex trafficker may be grooming your child

Grooming tactics work most successfully when the victim is between the ages of 11 and 16. Traffickers target victims who have some noticeable vulnerability. Social media and apps with private messaging features make it easier and faster for traffickers to identify their victims.

Parents should watch for the following signs that their child may be being groomed.

Money and Clothes - The grooming process often involves money, clothing or other expensive items like cell phones. These gifts will make the child feel special and could make them feel indebted. In time, they can create reliance as they become to rely on this person to meet their needs.