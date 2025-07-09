Amazon Prime Day sales: Shopping expert reveals 7 secret hacks to saving

The Brief The Amazon Prime Day sale is underway and extended to four days this year. Other retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, are offering competing sales this week as well. Money-saving expert Andrea Woroch reveals hacks to saving more while shopping Prime Day.



The annual Amazon Prime Day sale is underway and extended to four days this year through Friday.

Prime Day savings hacks

What you can do:

Money-saving expert Andrea Woroch is revealing her seven secret hacks to save even more money during the sale:

1. Trade in old devices—you can get an additional 20% off select gadget deals when you trade in an old Amazon device. If you aren't using it, take advantage of the extra savings!

2. Get free money for Prime Day—uploading a picture to Amazon Photos will get you a free $15 to spend on a $30 purchase, and adding $20 to Amazon Cash will get you a free $10 promo credit.

3. Browse Amazon Renewed deals—the commonly overlooked renewed section offers up to 60% off certified refurbished gadgets and many are marked down even further during Prime Day for massive savings.

4. Filter your search by coupons—find deals with additional coupon savings quickly by filtering your search. Click on "Today's Deals" and then hit coupons in the top left navigation bar. It's also wise to compare coupons from competitors selling the same or similar items during their own sales events this week available via CouponCabin.com to see if you can get a deeper discount elsewhere.

5. Review historical price history—inflated original prices lead to misleading sales, but you can review the price history of products sold on Amazon using CamelCamelCamel.com to determine if the Prime Day deal is real.

6. Track price drops effortlessly—New this year, Amazon will be offering "Today's Big Deals," themed daily deal drops with limited-time offers from popular brands which are likely to sell out quickly. Stay on top of the deals by adding coveted items to your cart or wish list and track price drops using Alexa.

7. Score free Amazon gift cards—download the free rewards app Fetch and link the email associated with your Amazon account to earn points for all your Prime Day purchases, which are redeemable for gift cards to Amazon and other retailers.