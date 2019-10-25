Shop in Richmond shows the Astros literally crushing the Nationals

Do you know how people say if you want something to happen, you speak it into existence? Well, a business owner in Richmond believes the Houston Astros are going to crush the Washington Nationals, and he made it happen.



Joey Lender of Enchanted Gardens had an idea on Thursday and found everything he needed by Friday to make it happen.

At the front of his store is a Jeep with Astros’ logos atop a small sedan with a Nationals.

“Well, A, you gotta have a big truck. B, you gotta borrow a friend's car,” Lenderman told FOX 26, smiling.

The display is right at the corner of FM 723 and 359 is catching a lot of eyes and a lot of lifting spirits after a rough start to for the Astros in the World Series.

“Maybe it’s good luck,” said Guthrie McClain referring to the display.