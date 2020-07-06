Shooting victim drives to gas station in southwest Houston

article

A man managed to drive to a gas station after he was shot in the back, Houston police say.

HFD and HPD responded to a report of a man shot inside of a vehicle at a gas station in the 10300 block of Bissonnet St. around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police believe the shooting occurred somewhere else and the man was able to pull into the gas station.

Authorities say the man was shot in the back. He is expected to survive.

Police have not released information about a suspect.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS